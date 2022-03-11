REPORT: Texas Catcher Preston Hoffart Suspended Indefinitely After Drinking From A Fan’s Flask

Texas catcher Preston Hoffart is reportedly in some very hot water.

A video of the Longhorns catcher drinking from a fan’s flask during a recent game went mega-viral, and he’s now in big trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Baseball is on another planet 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fillf2qaUu — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) March 10, 2022

According to Danny Davis, “Hoffart has been suspended indefinitely” for taking a quick drink while suited up during a game.

I am told that Preston Hoffart has been suspended indefinitely for this stunt, which appears to have happened Tuesday night in San Marcos. Hoffart transferred to Texas this year after starting his collegiate career at Blinn. https://t.co/k0bl5T3IAY — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) March 10, 2022

Hey, you win some and you lose some! Getting some quick and free alcohol is certainly a win, but getting suspended indefinitely is hands down a major loss.

This is a tough one for Hoffart, but you really have to call this one a draw.

We need to make a pact to stop testing Preston Hoffart’s (@hoffart_preston) arm, capeesh? The catcher has had a great weekend, very high energy player.@BlinnBaseball • Sophomore The Brazos JUCO Classic pic.twitter.com/UWGRbj3dOM — Five Tool JUCO (@FiveToolJUCO) February 16, 2020

I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this before. The dude straight up got down on a knee and started drinking!

He didn’t even hesitate. He grabbed the flask and just went at it. At the very least, you have to respect his commitment to getting the job done.

Preston Hoffart (@hoffart_preston) puts an end to the thievery at second base with an absolute strike to the bag.@BlinnBaseball • Sophomore The Brazos JUCO Classic pic.twitter.com/trJNAtOXnY — Five Tool JUCO (@FiveToolJUCO) February 15, 2020

Let us know what you think of Hoffart’s actions in the comments below!