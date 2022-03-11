Editorial

REPORT: Texas Catcher Preston Hoffart Suspended Indefinitely After Drinking From A Fan’s Flask

Preston Hoffart (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TexasCollegeBSB/status/1501822557942648834)

Texas catcher Preston Hoffart is reportedly in some very hot water.

A video of the Longhorns catcher drinking from a fan’s flask during a recent game went mega-viral, and he’s now in big trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Danny Davis, “Hoffart has been suspended indefinitely” for taking a quick drink while suited up during a game.

Hey, you win some and you lose some! Getting some quick and free alcohol is certainly a win, but getting suspended indefinitely is hands down a major loss.

This is a tough one for Hoffart, but you really have to call this one a draw.

I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this before. The dude straight up got down on a knee and started drinking!

He didn’t even hesitate. He grabbed the flask and just went at it. At the very least, you have to respect his commitment to getting the job done.

