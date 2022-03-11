Texas A&M Beats Florida On Awesome Buzzer Beater In Overtime

Texas A&M beat Florida in epic fashion Thursday in the SEC tourney.

With a couple seconds remaining in the game and the score tied at 80-80, Aggies guard Hassan Diarra pulled up and drilled a three to win the game with .1 seconds remaining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the wild ending below.

Welcome to March Madness, folks! This is what it’s all about! Texas A&M is fighting like hell to earn a tournament bid, and this win over Florida is huge for their chances.

As of Friday morning, they’re still listed as just outside of the field of 68 in ESPN’s bracketology, but at least they’re still in the fight.

When it gets to this point of the season, that’s all you can ask for. You’re fighting for the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball.

After Diarra’s awesome shot against the Gators, the Aggies aren’t dead just yet.

If a great buzzer beater doesn’t get your pulse going, you might want to check to make sure you’re still alive! Welcome to the greatest time of the year in sports!

