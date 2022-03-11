‘He’s The Winner’: Tucker Carlson Says Putin Is Winning Against US Bans On Oil

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning against President Joe Biden’s policies against Russia.

Carlson ripped White House press secretary Jen Psaki for saying Thursday that Putin and U.S. oil companies are to blame for rising oil and gas prices. He said the U.S. reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the reason for the economy’s recent downward spiral.

“We were told it’s worth it, because this is a moral victory against Putin,” Carlson said. “And some people took solace in this. But you have to wonder how exactly is this a moral victory against Putin? Russia is a major oil producer, Jen Psaki said that in her interminable video a moment ago. That would mean that higher oil prices help Putin. They make Putin, and the Saudi’s, and the Venezuelans, and Iran much, much richer.”

“Why? Because Russia can still sell its oil in global markets. Because the world has not joined our boycott. It tells you that the loser in this policy is not Vladimir Putin, he’s the winner. It’s the United States.” (RELATED: ‘Played By Vladimir Putin’: Tucker Mocks Biden And The Media Over The Feb. 16 Russian Invasion Warning)

Carlson said the Biden administration has caused the prices of commodities including wheat, fertilizer and nickel to drastically rise.

“Who’s gonna pay for all of this? You are,” Carlson continued. “This is the biggest tax increase of your life.”

The Daily Caller co-founder said the U.S. will be hit with a “massive loss” due to oil being sold in a different currency due to “new and competing markets.” He also said since the global financial system benefits and is the “basis” of the wealth of the U.S., the bans and sanctions will only “destroy the U.S.”

“Who are you destroying? You’re destroying the United States,” he said. “And that’s exactly what they’ve done. When you attack and destabilize the global financial systems to restate, you are attacking and destabilizing the United States, not Putin.”

Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil Tuesday in order to target “the main artery of Russia’s economy.” The oil and gas sector makes up 40% of Russia’s economy.

Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine led to the cost of crude oil to exceed $100 per barrel and the price of gas rising over $4 per gallon.