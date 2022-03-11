REPORT: Yankee’s Player Miguel Andujar Robbed, Assaulted At Gun Point

New York Yankees player Miguel Andújar was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic near the MLB player’s farm on the Caribbean island Wednesday.

Three bullets were shot, and someone on the property was hit in the finger, according to CBS Sports. Although Andújar was not shot, the Yankee was beaten, and seven thousand dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from him, according to the outlet. The thieves also reportedly took Andújar’s father’s SUV, which has since been recovered. (RELATED: Watch Body Cam Footage From Police Pulling Guns On Yankees GM Brian Cashman)

Andújar’s farm is reportedly located in San Cristóbal, which is not far from Dominican Republic’s capital, Santa Domingo.

According to reporter Erik Bolland, the MLB player is expected to join Spring Training in Florida, which starts Saturday.

Source says Miguel Andujar was indeed robbed by three gunmen in the DR. But source also says Andujar is doing Ok and is scheduled to arrive in Tampa tomorrow. — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 11, 2022

David Ortiz, a long-time player for the New York Yankee archrival the Boston Red Sox, was previously shot in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz suffered multiple bullet wounds but ended up recovering from the attack. (RELATED: Red Sox Flying David Ortiz To Boston After Shooting In The Dominican Republic)

A minimum of 10 suspects are under investigation by Dominican authorities, according to Listen Diario, a leading Dominican Republic publication and news source.