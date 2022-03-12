Bill Maher Says It’s ‘Worth Asking’ Why Putin Didn’t Invade Ukraine Under Donald Trump

Bill Maher shared some interesting thoughts Friday night about Russia invading Ukraine.

Right now, war continues to rage in Ukraine as the government and citizens fight like dogs to repel Putin’s forces hammering the country.

Massive Gunfight In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2022

While it’s probably not the time for a political debate, plenty of people have argued about why Putin didn’t invade under Donald Trump, given the narrative many pushed that the 45th President was very friendly to Russia or an asset.

Well, Maher thinks people should actually be asking why Putin waited for Joe Biden to be POTUS to invade if that narrative was true.

Ukraine Reportedly Shoots Down Russian Fighter Jet, Captures Insanely Fat Pilot https://t.co/VfVFgcVQwF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2022

“If Putin thought Trump was really that supportive of him, why didn’t he invade when Trump was in office? It’s at least worth asking that question if you’re not locked into one intransigent thought,” Maher said Friday night when talking about the war in Ukraine.

He also took shots at both sides of the aisle for making the war about them instead of the reality on the ground. You can watch his full comments below.

Even war in Ukraine has just become another chance to graft our agenda onto someone else’s pain. Don’t make World War 3 all about you. pic.twitter.com/dHlJ5vjKZ8 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 12, 2022

Once again, Bill Maher seems to be the most refreshing voice in the room, and he’s one of the few liberals willing to go after all sides.

He takes shots at Republicans and he rips his own side when things go off the rails. We need more of that in the media, not less.

That’s even more true when we’re talking about a very hot war in Europe.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

Believe it or not, not everything is about you, and you don’t need to use the war to score quick political points! At the same time, it is worth asking why Putin didn’t invade under Trump.

After all the misinformation pushed on the public, we should be asking why the invasion happened in 2022 and not when Trump was in office. After all, people seriously pushed the narrative he was a Russian asset. If that’s true, why did Putin wait?

Let us know what you think of Maher’s thoughts in the comments below!