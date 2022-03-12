Jussie Smollett Believes He Got Jail Time For Conviction Because He’s Black

Sources close to convicted criminal Jussie Smollett have said that the actor believed he would be sent to jail after being convicted of staging a hate crime against himself, not because he committed the crime, but because of the color of his skin.

The sources told TMZ that prior to his sentencing, Smollett told his defense team that he felt he would receive harsher treatment than other defendants because of the color of his skin. The actor apparently told the source that he believes his sentencing was more evidence of systemic racism in the judicial system, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett, Osundairo Brothers Went Through ‘Dry Run’ Of Hate Crime Hoax, Prosecutor Says)

Jussie Smollett after the sentencing: “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, you must all know that.” pic.twitter.com/xe2wYpQJ4O — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2022

Smollett later told his team that his prediction was correct, calling it “unfortunate” and “sad” that he was getting jail time for staging a hate crime against himself, TMZ continued.

Smollett was found guilty on five charges related to a false police report, in which he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime. A judge sentenced him to 150 days in jail with 30 months probation, along with a $120,106 restitution and a $25,000 fine.

“You have another side of you that is profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic. That’s the only thing that can be concluded,” the judge told Smollett at his sentencing. “The hypocrisy is just astounding. You really crave the attention.”