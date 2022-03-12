Violent Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Ambush On Russian Armor Convoy

Another crazy video from the Ukraine/Russia war has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a Russian armor convoy was reportedly ambushed and all hell broke loose as soon as the first shot was fired.

Watch the chaos unfold in the video below. It’s absolutely nuts.

Russian convoy ambushed pic.twitter.com/2AbnF4c3Sb — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 11, 2022

With every single day that passes, we see more and more videos of absolute carnage and chaos come out of Ukraine.

Ever since Russia rolled in troops, the fighting has been absolutely brutal and bitter.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2022

As I’ve said before, I have no idea how this war is going to end, but it’s crystal clear to me that the Russians might not have anticipated the fierce fighting they’ve encountered.

Ukraine has inflicted heavy casualties on Putin’s forces, and some reports indicate as many as 6,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Ukrainians have gone full Red Dawn and it seems to be working! pic.twitter.com/Piv8gCxfg4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 10, 2022

The good people of Ukraine have fought like absolute hell to defend their homeland, and you have to respect their spirit.

Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them. I have no doubt we’ll see plenty more in the weeks to come.