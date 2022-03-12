Editorial

Violent Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Ambush On Russian Armor Convoy

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another crazy video from the Ukraine/Russia war has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a Russian armor convoy was reportedly ambushed and all hell broke loose as soon as the first shot was fired.

Watch the chaos unfold in the video below. It’s absolutely nuts.

With every single day that passes, we see more and more videos of absolute carnage and chaos come out of Ukraine.

Ever since Russia rolled in troops, the fighting has been absolutely brutal and bitter.

As I’ve said before, I have no idea how this war is going to end, but it’s crystal clear to me that the Russians might not have anticipated the fierce fighting they’ve encountered.

The good people of Ukraine have fought like absolute hell to defend their homeland, and you have to respect their spirit.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them. I have no doubt we’ll see plenty more in the weeks to come.