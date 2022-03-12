‘It’s Not A Joking Matter’: US Marine Vet In Ukraine Rips Harris For Laughing After Refugee Question

United States Marine veteran Chad Robichaux shared his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris laughing about Ukrainian refugees, his efforts to assist people in Ukraine, and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Rep. Scalise Says Biden Is ‘Begging’ Dictators For Oil While Ignoring American Energy

Inside The War Zone: American Vet Grants Interview While Rescuing Babies From War-Torn Ukraine

Watchdog On Wall Street Slams Biden For ‘Zero’ Wage Growth In February Jobs Report

This Family’s Decades-Long Military Service Ended Due To The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

‘That’s Not How We Treat Americans’: Morgan Ortagus Slams Biden’s Handling Of Ukraine

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.