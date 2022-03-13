The US ‘Will Not Allow’ China To Be ‘Lifeline’ To Russia, Sullivan Warns

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a dire warning Sunday, indicating that the U.S. would not allow any country, specifically, China, to serve as a “lifeline” for Russia against NATO sanctions.

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Sullivan over China’s relationship with Russia, stating, “China coordinated the timing of an invasion with Russia. They waited until after the Olympics. They’re continuing to do business with Russia. Do you consider Xi Jinping a co-conspirator with Vladimir Putin in this war against Ukraine?”

Sullivan argued that though he believed the Chinese government was aware that Putin was planning something before the invasion took place, it was possible they weren’t fully aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions.

“We … are watching closely to see the extent to which China actually does provide any form of support, material support or economic support to Russia. It is a concern of ours. We have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions,” Sullivan stated.

Already hit with a number of economic sanctions, Russia was further isolated financially with the announcement that Visa and Mastercard would be halting operations within the country. This action prompted Russia’s largest banks to turn to China’s UnionPay as an alternative to help Russia move away from Western systems and towards Chinese providers, reported Fortune.

When asked whether the U.S. would sanction China if they did support Russia, Sullivan stated the U.S. is communicating with Beijing and reiterated that the U.S. would not allow “any country anywhere in the world” to be a lifeline to Russia in the midst of these economic sanctions. (RELATED: China Pushes Russia’s Ukraine Narrative With Facebook Ads)

Sullivan is due to meet with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Rome Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Politico. Though there aren’t any specific outcomes or issues that will be addressed, it is believed that the Biden Administration is frustrated with Beijing, as it has been unwilling to join the international coalition of nation’s pressuring Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.