LSU Fires Basketball Coach Will Wade

LSU has fired basketball coach Will Wade.

The Tigers announced Saturday that Wade was fired after allegedly committing multiple major NCAA infractions, including infractions involving recruiting, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Today, we informed Will Wade that he has been terminated for cause, pursuant to the provisions of his amended employment agreement as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at LSU. Bill Armstrong has also been terminated as Associate Head Coach,” university president William F. Tate IV and AD Scott Woodward said in a joint statement.

They further stated, “Notably, our decision to terminate Coach Wade and Coach Armstrong is not an acknowledgement of agreement with any of the allegations. The University will determine its positions on the allegations after an exhaustive and objective examination of the relevant facts and applicable NCAA regulations.”

A letter from President William F. Tate IV and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward: https://t.co/vaOLNrw6Vc — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) March 12, 2022

It’s also worth noted that LSU is currently projected as a five seed in the NCAA Tournament. Will Wade was fired literally the day before the Tigers will learn their fate.

That’s how you know things are bad. The Tigers didn’t even wait until the end of the season. They showed him the exit door at the most important time of the year.

Sources: LSU has parted ways with Will Wade. Kevin Nickelberry will be the interim head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2022

The program also fired Wade for cause, which means the school will argue it doesn’t owe Wade another dime. You can bet like hell that will turn into a fight.

Will Wade’s termination for cause by LSU will not only nullify the usual buyout he would receive, it also means he will not get a $1 million retention payment he would have gotten had he remained LSU’s head coach through June 30, 2022:https://t.co/OIoauHeKKY pic.twitter.com/bmxKG1pLOz — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 12, 2022

As we all know, there’s never any down time in the world of college basketball. It’s pure anarchy around the clock.