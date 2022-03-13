Editorial

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is officially a married man.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared an Instagram post early Sunday morning from his wedding to Brittany Matthews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned it, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes [white heart emoji].” You can give it a look below.

 

While Brittany Matthews might be the most annoying woman tied to the NFL, I’m still a pro-love guy. That’s simply a fact.

So, despite her being unbearable, I am very happy for him and his wife. You’ll never hear me knock anyone for getting married, no matter how annoying their wife might be.

Hopefully, she can relax and chill out a bit now that she’s officially married. The alternative is that she continues to upset fans around the league and turn everyone against the Chiefs.

Mahomes is universally beloved by NFL fans. The same can’t be said about his wife and brother!

Still, props to the happy couple for taking a big step forward in life!