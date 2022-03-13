Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes is officially a married man.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared an Instagram post early Sunday morning from his wedding to Brittany Matthews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned it, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes [white heart emoji].” You can give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

While Brittany Matthews might be the most annoying woman tied to the NFL, I’m still a pro-love guy. That’s simply a fact.

So, despite her being unbearable, I am very happy for him and his wife. You’ll never hear me knock anyone for getting married, no matter how annoying their wife might be.

Something Seems Very Off In Bizarre Video Of Patrick Mahomes And His Fiancée https://t.co/wrm5rbAwtN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 18, 2022

Hopefully, she can relax and chill out a bit now that she’s officially married. The alternative is that she continues to upset fans around the league and turn everyone against the Chiefs.

Mahomes is universally beloved by NFL fans. The same can’t be said about his wife and brother!

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Rumor He Banned His Family From Attending Games. What Is The Truth? https://t.co/lcFdt53m0k — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2022

Still, props to the happy couple for taking a big step forward in life!