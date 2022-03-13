Pete Davidson Challenges Kanye West To Meet In Person And Settle Argument Via Text

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson told Kanye West he is “done being quiet” in a text exchange SNL writer David Sirus shared and has since deleted.

After West criticized his ex, Kim Kardashian, for her parenting choices, which include allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to be on TikTok, Davidson snapped back, according to People Magazine.

Davidson, 28, called his girlfriend Kardashian, 41, “literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” then criticized West’s parenting style, People reported. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Make It Instagram Official With First Post)

“Where are you right now?” – Kanye “In bed with your wife” – Pete Davidson THIS LEAGUE. @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/Ptof3IMFfT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 13, 2022

“What she does for those kids is amazing and you’re f——g lucky that she’s your kids’ mom,” Davidson texted West, according to People. “I’ve decided I’m not going to let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

Davidson reportedly also told West that “for months,” he has “stopped SNL” from mocking him. “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s—t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Davidson then offered to meet up with West in Los Angeles, according to People. When West asked Davidson where he was, he sent a photo of himself sticking his tongue out saying “in bed with your wife.”

“Happy to see you’re out [of] the hospital and rehab,” West texted, according to People. Davidson replied, “Same here. It’s wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it.”

They argued about where to meet, and West asked him to attend Sunday Service and Davidson replied he would rather meet in his hotel room “privately one on one,” People reported.

The exchange happened after West posted and then deleted 12 posts Sunday morning, People reported. West reposted a now-deleted TikTok video of North and Kardashian lipsyncing “Emo Girl” by Machine Gun Kelly and featuring Willow Smith. West did not like the message conveyed in the lyrics of the song. In a follow-up post, he said he had asked his ex-wife to stop “antagonizing” him with North’s TikTok account.

“I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say,” he told the camera. The artist then said, “There’s no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today … It always leans towards the mom.”

In late 2021, West made a music video that shows the rapper burying a claymation Davidson and planting roses over him.