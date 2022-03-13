Editorial

Viral Video Reportedly Shows Huge Drone Strike Against Russians In Ukraine

Another crazy video from the Ukraine/Russia war is blowing up online.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a drone strike reportedly took out a Russian BM-27 Uragan rocket system. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the unbelievable video below.

As I’ve said too many times to count, there are an absurd amount of videos from the Ukraine/Russia war showing absolute carnage and destruction.

At this point, we tend to get at least one crazy new video a day, and people can’t get enough of them.

I also have to continue to give props to the Ukrainians. The good people of Ukraine continue to fight like hell to repel the Russian invasion, and it’s incredibly inspiring.

Putin thought he would just roll right in. Instead, there has been intense and bitter fighting around every corner.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to throw the kitchen sink at Putin and his forces. You just can’t let another country roll tanks across the border and invade. You have to go full “Red Dawn.”

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them!