Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tom Brady is back in the NFL.

Despite initially retiring at the end of this past season, Brady shocked the NFL world by announcing that he’s not done yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted Sunday night.

He will now suit up for his 23rd season in the NFL.

I honestly don’t even know what to say about this. Brady is returning after retiring for an insanely brief period of time.

He didn’t even miss a game!

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. I truly don’t know what to say. I guess sitting at home and watching football on the couch just wasn’t enough for the former Patriots star.

Welcome to the NFL, folks. It’s always best to expect the unexpected.