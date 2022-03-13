Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is back in the NFL.

Despite initially retiring at the end of this past season, Brady shocked the NFL world by announcing that he’s not done yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted Sunday night.

He will now suit up for his 23rd season in the NFL.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

I honestly don’t even know what to say about this. Brady is returning after retiring for an insanely brief period of time.

He didn’t even miss a game!

Breaking: Tom Brady announced he is coming back for his 23rd season and will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/yJQ5RAjO0k — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2022

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. I truly don’t know what to say. I guess sitting at home and watching football on the couch just wasn’t enough for the former Patriots star.

Tom Brady is back. A short retirement. The #Bucs never replaced him and didn’t make an offer on Deshaun Watson. They left the light on. Now, Brady is back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

Welcome to the NFL, folks. It’s always best to expect the unexpected.