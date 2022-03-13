Editorial

Actor William Hurt Dies At The Age Of 71

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Actor William Hurt attends The World Premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Actor William Hurt has died at the age of 71.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," his son Will shared with fans Sunday, according to Deadline.

Death is always tough, but it’s even tougher when a titan of industry dies. That’s what Hurt was. He was an acting superstar and his career speaks for itself. He made a name for himself in “A History of Violence,” “The Good Shepherd,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and many more films.

Now, at the age of 71, he’s passed onto the other side.

When your time on this planet is over, all you can ask for is to have left behind a legacy that matters. There’s no question William Hurt left his mark on Hollywood and the acting community.

For several decades, he captivated fans and provided people with outstanding entertainment.

Rest easy, William. Rest easy.