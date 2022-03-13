Actor William Hurt Dies At The Age Of 71

Actor William Hurt has died at the age of 71.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” his son Will shared with fans Sunday, according to Deadline. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday.” https://t.co/EIgZhAvHpJ pic.twitter.com/bEtRgxObQE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2022

Death is always tough, but it’s even tougher when a titan of industry dies. That’s what Hurt was. He was an acting superstar and his career speaks for itself. He made a name for himself in “A History of Violence,” “The Good Shepherd,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and many more films.

Now, at the age of 71, he’s passed onto the other side.

William Hurt has passed away at age 71 pic.twitter.com/Z6yNGXfEB9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 13, 2022

When your time on this planet is over, all you can ask for is to have left behind a legacy that matters. There’s no question William Hurt left his mark on Hollywood and the acting community.

For several decades, he captivated fans and provided people with outstanding entertainment.

Oscar winning actor William Hurt, known by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross passed away on March 13th of natural causes. He was 71 years old. pic.twitter.com/BaPYlBjJ3g — IGN (@IGN) March 13, 2022

Rest easy, William. Rest easy.