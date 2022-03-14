US

American Journalist Killed By Russian Forces

The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony - Arrivals

Getty Images for Peabody Awards

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

A critically acclaimed American journalist and filmmaker named Brent Renaud was reportedly shot dead by the Russian military in a city outside of Kyiv Sunday while covering the war in Ukraine.

A former contributor to The New York Times, the late journalist journeyed to the war-ridden country of Ukraine. Renaud was driving a vehicle alongside another reporter toward a Kremlin-occupied check-point when Russian forces opened fire at the journalists, killing Renaud, according to the Associated Press.

Renaud is the first American journalist to be killed by Russian forces while on assignment in Ukraine, according to The New York Times(RELATED: Russia Accused Of Abducting Ukrainian Mayor, Protests Erupt)

NYT Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy made clear that Renaud’s assignment was not commissioned by the prominent NYC-based newspaper, but by an unnamed American outlet.

Renaud won various awards and nominations for his films, which the journalist worked on alongside his brother, and gained notable critical acclaim, according to the Pulitzer Center.

It is considered a violation of international law and a war crime to kill members of the press during times of military conflict.

 

 

 

 

 