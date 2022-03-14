American Journalist Killed By Russian Forces

A critically acclaimed American journalist and filmmaker named Brent Renaud was reportedly shot dead by the Russian military in a city outside of Kyiv Sunday while covering the war in Ukraine.

A former contributor to The New York Times, the late journalist journeyed to the war-ridden country of Ukraine. Renaud was driving a vehicle alongside another reporter toward a Kremlin-occupied check-point when Russian forces opened fire at the journalists, killing Renaud, according to the Associated Press.

Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket. Ukranian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage. Outraged Ukranian police officer: “Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.” — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) March 13, 2022

Renaud is the first American journalist to be killed by Russian forces while on assignment in Ukraine, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Russia Accused Of Abducting Ukrainian Mayor, Protests Erupt)

⚡️Russian occupiers kill the New York Times journalist in Irpin. According to Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, video journalist Brent Renaud was killed on March 13 in Irpin, a satellite city outside of Kyiv. Two other journalists were wounded and hospitalized. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 13, 2022

NYT Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy made clear that Renaud’s assignment was not commissioned by the prominent NYC-based newspaper, but by an unnamed American outlet.

.@nytimes is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.

Full statement is here. pic.twitter.com/bRcrnNDacQ — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 13, 2022

Renaud won various awards and nominations for his films, which the journalist worked on alongside his brother, and gained notable critical acclaim, according to the Pulitzer Center.

It is considered a violation of international law and a war crime to kill members of the press during times of military conflict.