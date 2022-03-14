ANALYSIS: Democrats’ Worst Fears For The Hispanic Vote In Texas Are Coming True

Much has been made of the Democratic Party’s diversity, inclusion and equity messaging, and its presumed success in creating an unbeatable majority based on an electorate of minority groups. Regardless of the fanfare, the Democratic Party still faces an immigration crisis as Hispanic voters aren’t just leaving the party; they seem to be sprinting away.

Democrats’ dream of a diverse majority hit a reality check when the newest Wall Street Journal poll found that Hispanic voters gave Republican candidates a 9-point lead over Democratic candidates for Congress. This is a significant increase over the same poll’s November results where the WSJ reported Hispanic voters gave Republican and Democratic candidates for Congress an equal level of support.