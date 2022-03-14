Billionaire’s Son Killed By Propeller After Jumping Off A 60-Foot Boat To Rescue Fiancée

The son of a billionaire was killed Saturday by a boat propeller after he jumped off of a 60-foot vessel to save his fiancée, who had fallen into the water in the Florida Keys, the Miami Herald reported.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that Juan CarlosEscotet Alviarez and Andrea Montero, his fiancée, were participating in a fishing tournament in North Key Largo, according to the Miami Herald. The FWC couple were fishing for sailfish when Montero fell overboard, prompting Escotet Alviarez to jump in after her. Upon making contact with the water, Escotet Alviarez was stuck by the boat’s propeller, causing fatal injuries, the FWC said.

Billionaire banker’s son killed by boat propeller while trying to save fiancée https://t.co/Pqgi0vgGRc pic.twitter.com/yJHivvyold — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2022

The FWC did not include an update on Montero’s condition, the Miami Herald reported. However, an Instagram post from Venezuelan-based journalist Angela Oraa stated that Montero survived “without consequences.” (RELATED: ‘The Boats Have Organized And Are Striking’: Boat Lands On Florida Highway, Blocking Traffic)

Escotet Alviarez is the youngest son of Venezuelan billionaire Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, according to the Venezuelan news outlet El Nacional. Escotet Rodriguez is the founder of Banesco, an international banking organization.

Escotet Alviarez was Banesco USA’s director, according to the company’s website. Currently, the company has not released an official statement regarding Escotet Alviarez’s passing.