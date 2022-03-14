Bobcat Fights With A Python In Crazy Viral Video

A bobcat and a python squared off in a video blowing up YouTube.

In a video recently shared by Dr. Andrea Currylow, a bobcat took a swipe at a massive python after discovering some eggs at a location in southern Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currylow wrote the following in part about the interaction:

At time 3:45 of the video, the bobcat returns to find the female python back on the nest and later proceeds to swipe at the snake. After biologists attempted to the nest but leave the camera, the bobcat returns to scavenge discarded, inviable eggs over several weeks. This is the first documentation of any animal in Florida preying on python eggs, and the first evidence or description of such antagonistic interactions at a python nest.

You can watch the full video below. It’s pretty crazy.

Stop me if you’ve ever heard this one before, but we have another video that should make us all very concerned about nature!

Instead of sharks or alligators, we now have a bobcat openly fighting with a snake after going for some eggs.

Now, was it a brutal brawl in Florida? No, it wasn’t that at all. The bobcat took at least one very visible swipe and returned later to pillage the eggs.

However, it was more than enough to keep me out of the Florida wilderness. I don’t want to mess with bobcats or snakes, and I damn sure don’t want to mess with them both at the same time.

That sounds like a horrible situation waiting to unfold.

H/T: BroBible