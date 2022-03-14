Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man In Head Who Was Holding Person Hostage At Knifepoint

A deputy fatally shot a man who was holding an elderly man at knifepoint. A California sheriff’s office released a video showing the moment after the office determined the shooting was “within departmental policy.”

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Oildale, California, on Feb. 9 after receiving reports of a man assaulting a family member, “breaking windows” and “knocking people’s windows out,” according to 911 audio. Authorities then received a second call moments later reporting a man was at his place of business with a sledgehammer and a knife.

Authorities found 25-year-old Deven Karl Moore walking on a road, carrying a fire extinguisher. Officers gave verbal commands for Moore to stop but Moore deployed his fire extinguisher and began to run, video footage shows. Police say Moore then ran into a guard shack and took an “elderly male victim hostage.”

Video shows Moore threatening the hostage with a knife as the victim appears to struggle. Bodycam footage from one of the officers captured Moore screaming at authorities to “go,” “back away” and drop their weapons. (RELATED: Nine Officers Open Fire On Man Holding Box Cutter During 30-Minute Standoff On Highway, Investigation Underway)

“I’ll fucking stab him,” Moore threatened.

Suddenly, Deputy Austin Burgess fired his weapon twice, fatally striking Moore. Burgess was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, with authorities determining he acted within departmental policy. The hostage was unharmed.