Colin Kaepernick Tweets He’s Been ‘Working Out’ For ‘5 Years’ In Hopes Of Returning To The NFL

Colin Kaepernick still wants people to believe he’s trying to play in the NFL.

The former 49ers quarterback hasn't played since the 2016 season, but somehow there are people who still believe he can play in the NFL, including himself!

Kaepernick tweeted Sunday, “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

When is Kaepernick finally going to give it up? Seriously, when is Kaep going to stop with this whole charade?

He will never play in the NFL again, and it’s his own damn fault! He wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Why are people sitting around pretending like Kaepernick is not only good enough to play in the NFL, but also deserves to?

It makes no sense. The man hasn’t played in the NFL in more than five years! What the hell are we talking about?

He can tweet all he wants, but Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again.