Crime In Seattle Leads To Amazon Telling Employees They Can Work From Home

Amazon is temporarily closing a Seattle office due to an increase in crime, including shootings and carjackings, Bloomberg reported.

Since Feb. 21, there have been at least three shootings, two stabbings and one carjacking near the office at 300 Pine St., which is about three blocks away from Pike Place Market, according to the Seattle Police Department, Bloomberg reported. (RELATED: Seattle Man Armed With Rifle Rams Car Into Government Building, Shot Dead By Police)

Sign of the times: “Citing an increase in violent crime, Amazon announced Friday it would temporarily relocate its workers from the company’s office space at 3rd Ave and Pine St in downtown Seattle.” Heart of downtown Seattle!https://t.co/Ch38QOu1OU — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 14, 2022

The office is about a half-mile from its main headquarters on Seventh Avenue, according to Business Insider. About 1,800 Amazon employees work in that office, although many had already been working from home due to COVID-19, according to Business Insider.

“Given recent incidents near 3rd and Pine, we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere,” Amazon told staff in an email viewed and reported by Bloomberg. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

Last week, Mayor Bruce Harrell said he would place a mobile police precinct at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, Bloomberg reported. Harrell also wants to prevent further harm on 3rd Avenue by including dedicated police officers on site and forming regional partnerships to enhance tactical efforts.