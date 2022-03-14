Editorial

Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Drone Strike On Russian Artillery In Ukraine

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some Russian artillery was reportedly destroyed in a viral video gaining steam online.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, we’ve seen countless intense and insane videos of the combat on the ground as the Ukrainians fight to repel the invasion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we now have another one!

In a Facebook video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko (via CinC AF of Ukraine on FB), a drone reportedly blew some Russian artillery to bits.

You can watch the incredible explosion below.

I have no idea how this war is going to end, but it’s been incredibly inspiring watching the Ukrainians fight to defend their homeland.

Remember, a lot of experts thought Kyiv would quickly fall and it wouldn’t take much time at all for Putin’s forces to steamroll the country.

While the Russians have certainly gained some ground, they’ve also met fierce resistance pretty much the whole way.

Hopefully, the Ukrainians are able to continue putting up one hell of a fight against the Russian forces in their country.

It’s full-blown “Red Dawn” over there, and that’s putting it mildly.

Make sure to check back for the latest videos as we have them.