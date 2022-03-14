‘Mortal Kombat’ For Ukraine? Elon Musk Challenges Putin To A Fight

Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a combat Monday morning as Russia continues its invasion into Ukraine.

“I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine,” Musk tweeted.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk then sent a follow-up tweet asking Putin to agree to the fight before telling a Twitter user he is “absolutely serious” about the challenge.

In response to one user who said Musk would demolish Putin in less than 10 seconds, Musk agreed and said he did “manage to throw the world champion sumo wrestler, but at the cost of smashing a disc in my neck that caused me insane back pain for 7 years!”

Head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, called Musk a “little devil” in a response. (RELATED: Elon Musk Mocks Biden’s State Of The Union Address After Tesla Snub)

“You, little devil, are still young,” Rogozin tweeted. “Compete with me weakling; it would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.”

Musk has been outspoken about his support for Ukraine amid the war, delivering terminals for Starlink satellite internet to Ukraine so that citizens could stay online during the invasion. Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that does not rely on traditional terrestrial-based internet infrastructure like fiber optic cables and towers, so citizens can access it without it being cut off due to damaged equipment.