Fox News Journalist Injured Outside Of Kyiv, Anchor Announces

A Fox News journalist has been injured outside of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, anchor John Roberts announced Monday on the network’s “America Reports.”

“This is news that we hate to pass along to you, but it’s obviously what happens sometimes in the middle of a conflict. A Fox News journalist has been injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv,” Roberts announced. “Very few details, but teams on the ground are working as hard as they can to try and gather more information.”

“A reminder, of course, that this is in a war zone, that information changes very quickly and we are working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can and get all of the details on what has happened. The safety of our Fox team, of course, is of the utmost importance and our highest priority.”

The identity of the reporter is unknown at this time. The network has journalists reporting live from the ground in Kyiv and Lviv that include war correspondent Trey Yingst, Moscow-based correspondent Steve Harrigan and foreign affairs correspondent Benjamin Hall. (RELATED: ‘Detached From Reality’: Fox News Reporter Takes A Shot At Kamala Harris’ ‘Political Speak’)

Former New York Times contributor and acclaimed American journalist Brent Renaud became the first American journalist killed on the ground while covering the invasion of Ukraine after Russian forces opened fire Sunday at his vehicle in the city of Irpin, located outside of Kyiv. Another journalist had been wounded in the attack, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.