‘Fund Communities, Not Corporations!’: Protesters Heckle And Dump Fake Dollar Bills On DeSantis During Legislative Session

Protesters heckled and dumped fake money on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during at the end of the 2022 Legislative Session on Monday.

The governor gave a speech at the Capitol Rotunda in Tallahassee, Florida, where he announced that the state legislature approved a $112 billion budget for the fiscal year planned to take effect on July 1. The money is intended to go toward public education and pay raises for law enforcement and other state employees, and over $450 million corporate and special event tax cuts, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Demonstrators stood atop the balcony of the rotunda where they heckled the governor’s speech.

“Fund communities, not corporations!” a demonstrator yelled. “Fund our communities, not corporations.” (RELATED: ‘Where Is That Coming From?’: Gov. DeSantis Pushes Back After Reporter Confronts Him Over So-Called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill)

The protesters then poured fake hundred-dollar bills onto attendees of the event. The front side of the bill depicted DeSantis’ face, while the back of the bill read “United For Corporate Giveaways,” followed by a block of text mocking corporate entities alleged to be benefitting from the legislature’s budget.

“In light of your generous contribution and work on our behalf, we would like to offer our gratitude,” the back of the bill continued. The protesters included logos of several corporations, including Marriott and Disney.

The money features an image of Gov. DeSantis on the front and says “United for corporate giveaways” on the back. pic.twitter.com/BbEqUfwM5r — Jason Delgado (@byJasonDelgado) March 14, 2022

Supporters of DeSantis responded by yelling “Freedom!” in return, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“We interrupted Ron DeSantis’ end of session speech by dumping on him 10,000 fake hundred dollar bills with a thank you note from corporations that received corporate giveaways,” one demonstrator tweeted. “$624+ million of OUR tax dollars will be given to wealthy corporations.”

SHARE! We interrupted Ron DeSantis’ end of session speech by dumping on him 10,000 fake hundred dollar bills with a thank you note from corporations that receive or would have received corporate giveaways. $624+ million of OUR tax dollars will be given to wealthy corporations. pic.twitter.com/MstQnQ6NPg — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) March 14, 2022

The protesters held signs atop the rotunda that said “$top Corrupt Giveaways” and “Freedom Has A Home Here.”

A sine die protest. This sign was unfurled after someone dumped a bunch of fake paper money onto the rotunda. @GovRonDeSantis quickly replaced the signs. This was as the gov was giving his speech about next year’s $112B budget for next year. pic.twitter.com/Vupy0P8xbN — ArekSarkissian (@ArekSarkissian) March 14, 2022

The budget includes $362.7 million for affordable housing programs, sets a $15 minimum wage for state employees and teachers’ salaries to $47,500 a year, intends to provide a $200 million one-month gas tax break in October, and $3.5 million in federal coronavirus relief, the Orlando Sentinel reported.