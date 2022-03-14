Editorial

Jalen Ramsey Has Incredible Reaction To Tom Brady Coming Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady, Jalen Ramsey (Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images and Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Jalen Ramsey (Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images and Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey is very happy Tom Brady has come out of retirement.

Brady shocked the NFL world Sunday night when he announced that he was returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Ramsey, who Brady threw his last TD pass on, is pumped! He tweeted, “THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else [crying face emoji].”

Yeah, it’s not hard to understand why Ramsey is happy to see Brady back on the field. If Brady had truly rode off into the sunset, he’d forever be remembered as the man who gave up the final TD to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

That’s not exactly something you want tied to your legacy, especially when you’re an elite player like Ramsey.

Now, Brady is back in the league for his 23rd season, and that means somebody else will earn the honor of giving up his final touchdown.

Who will that be? Well, only time will tell but it’s almost certainly not going to be Jalen Ramsey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

So, he gets to breathe easy!