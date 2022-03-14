Police Look For Help After Man Found Strangled, Handcuffed And Tied Up In Hotel Room

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is asking the public for help in finding a suspect or suspects who allegedly murdered a 42-year-old man and left him in a hotel room.

Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to a call regarding a “battery investigation” March 10 at around 5:29 p.m. in Woodland Hills. Officers then found a 42-year-old La Quinta resident “laying on the ground.”

“Upon arrival, the officers observed the victim inside the room laying on the ground,” police said. “His feet were tied together, and his hands were handcuffed behind his back. He had strangulation marks on his neck.” (RELATED: Woman Says She Was Wrongfully In Jail For 13 Days In Case Of Mistaken Identity, Sues Los Angeles And LAPD)

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene after and pronounced the victim dead. Authorities have yet to identify the victim and are waiting to notify next of kin.

Upon further investigation, police determined that a security guard and manager at the location had found the victim, who had been staying at the location since July of 2021. ABC 7 reported the location as the Extended Stay Hotel. Authorities say they will search for more evidence and check surveillance footage as the investigation continues.