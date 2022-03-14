Editorial

Mets Star Pete Alonso Says He Almost Died In A Car Accident

Pete Alonso (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DeeshaThosar/status/1503401071154241542)

New York Mets star Pete Alonso suffered a very scary incident on the road.

The baseball star was involved in a terrible car accident in Tampa, Florida, but he managed to walk away from the devastating situation. In his own words, he considers himself lucky to be alive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Yesterday was a really close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times…I’m really thankful to be alive,” Alonso said when describing the accident.

You can listen to him break it all down below.

This is obviously an incredibly scary situation, and we’re all happy that Alonso is healthy and alive. You can tell from his tone that he wasn’t joking around at all.

He sounded very rattled. Hell, he also sounded a bit scared, and I don’t blame him. The details of the crash sound horrifying.

It just goes to show that you never know when things might go south on you. One moment, everything is fine. The next, you’re walking away from a terrible car crash.

Fortunately, he appears to have dodged any major bullets and is just eager to play some baseball.

Keep your head on a swivel, folks!