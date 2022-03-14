Mets Star Pete Alonso Says He Almost Died In A Car Accident

New York Mets star Pete Alonso suffered a very scary incident on the road.

The baseball star was involved in a terrible car accident in Tampa, Florida, but he managed to walk away from the devastating situation. In his own words, he considers himself lucky to be alive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pete Alonso says he got in a “brutal” car accident yesterday. His car flipped over three times. He says he feels fortunate to be alive. He is well now and will be back to the field tomorrow. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2022

“Yesterday was a really close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times…I’m really thankful to be alive,” Alonso said when describing the accident.

You can listen to him break it all down below.

Pete Alonso says he got into an awful car accident in Tampa on the way to spring training yesterday. Another driver ran through a red light, his car flipped over, and he kicked through his windshield to get out. pic.twitter.com/1WPd8YheRh — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 14, 2022

This is obviously an incredibly scary situation, and we’re all happy that Alonso is healthy and alive. You can tell from his tone that he wasn’t joking around at all.

He sounded very rattled. Hell, he also sounded a bit scared, and I don’t blame him. The details of the crash sound horrifying.

It just goes to show that you never know when things might go south on you. One moment, everything is fine. The next, you’re walking away from a terrible car crash.

Fortunately, he appears to have dodged any major bullets and is just eager to play some baseball.

Here is more from Pete Alonso on his accident and how blessed he feels to be alive: pic.twitter.com/eOKxeSK0nH — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2022

Keep your head on a swivel, folks!