Nick Saban Praises Alabama’s Offseason Work

It sounds like Alabama has capitalized on putting in work during the offseason.

The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national title game, and fans around the country are eager to see how Nick Saban’s team bounces back in 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, to the surprise of nobody, the seven-time national champion has his squad rolling like a well-oiled machine going into spring.

Nick Saban Gets Caught On Camera Admitting Something Massive After Losing https://t.co/iizRJn5mbE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 15, 2022

Saban said the following when recently speaking to the media about the Crimson Tide’s outlooking coming into the spring, according to BroBible:

There’s not one player out there that’s playing for us right now that doesn’t have something that they can improve on. Obviously, it’s a new team. You’re looking for new leadership. There’s guys that have opportunities at several positions and there’s competition at those positions. It’ll be interesting to see how some of that stuff shakes out for us….We’re really excited about the offseason program that we’ve had, the attitude that this team has presented, the work that we’ve been able to get done, the conditioning level that we’ve been able to achieve with a lot of the guys. I think the commitment has been good. We had a really good offseason program.

You can watch his full comments below.

If there’s one thing we know about Nick Saban, it’s that he doesn’t like to lose. In fact, I’d argue he hates losing more than he loves winning, and there is a difference between those two things.

After losing in the national title game to the Bulldogs, you can bet like hell that he’s going to do everything possible to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

He will 100% have his squad ready to ride in this upcoming season, and that should make opposing SEC teams very scared.

Add in the fake that Bryce Young is still under center in Tuscaloosa, and you have a recipe for another incredible season.

Nick Saban Pulls Off 100% Pure Class Move After Losing To Georgia https://t.co/90Hn2DWcXW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2022

Will Saban win his eighth national title? I damn sure wouldn’t bet against it!