OnlyFans Star Sara Blake Cheek Claims Her Kids Were Kicked Off Their Sports Teams Because Of Her Career Choice

OnlyFans star Sara Blake Cheek has apparently run into some problems because of her career.

The Daily Star recently published an interesting profile on the model, and she's doing well for herself. In fact, she's earning north of $350,000 a year on her "x-rated" OnlyFans, but it hasn't come without some issues along the way for her kids down in Florida.

Cheek told the Daily Star the following about the situation:

They’ve experienced the bad of it with their cheerleading and football league banning their mom from being there and kicking them off the team as well. But they also see the respect I get from people in the sports and entertainment industry. I would get judged by other parents if I wasn’t doing OnlyFans, I dress sexier than other moms, I didn’t sign the PTO dress code, and I never will.

It’s one thing to hate a woman because she’s on OnlyFans. I think it’s a ridiculous thing to do, but it’s your choice as an American.

We all make our own decisions and those decisions can have consequences.

However, once you allegedly start involving someone’s kids, you’re crossing a line that a lot of people don’t like crossed.

It’s one thing to target a full-grown adult for their decisions and criticize their actions. It’s a totally different thing to go after their kids. If Cheek’s claims are true, it’s a bit embarrassing for everyone involved.

Why would you boot someone’s kids from sports teams over the parent doing OnlyFans? Doesn’t make a ton of sense.

