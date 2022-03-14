POLL: Americans Aren’t Confident Biden Can Stop Ukraine War From Spreading

The vast majority of Americans are not confident that President Joe Biden can prevent the war in Ukraine from spreading to other countries, according to a Monday poll from the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States.

The poll found that 61.7% of American voters lacked confidence that Biden could prevent the spread of war, with 45.2% saying they were not confident at all and 16.5% saying they were not very confident. Exactly 15% stated that they were very confident Biden could prevent the spread of war, while 18.3% said they were somewhat confident. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Biden Is ‘Not Concerned’ About Harms Of High Inflation, Majority Of Americans Say)

Republicans and Independents were more aligned in their lack of confidence in Biden, with 82% of Republicans and 72% of Independents saying they were not confident. Democrats, however, were very supportive of Biden, with 59% saying they had confidence that Biden could halt the spread of war.

The poll surveyed 1,073 likely general election voters between March 7 and March 11 with a margin of error of 3%. Trafalgar employs a number of methods for conducting its polls, including live phone calls, automated calls, emails, text messages, and two other proprietary methods it does not share publicly.

“This Administration failed to see this war coming, failed to do enough to prevent it, and is now failing to contain the situation. The lack of decisive action on Ukraine and a series of cringe-worthy comments from both President Biden and Vice President Harris are leaving a distinct impression with voters that Team Biden has no idea what they’re doing,” Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller. “When the peace of humanity is at stake and the security of America is at risk, this isn’t a time for partisans to rejoice over Biden’s utter failure, it’s time to seek immediate solutions and new leadership.”

Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that any Russian invasion of a NATO country would be met with the full force of the U.S. military. Biden and NATO have ruled out deploying forces directly to Ukraine, however.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has edged farther West since it began, with an airstrike falling on Poland’s “doorstep” Sunday.