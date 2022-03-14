REPORT: The Browns Are Taking Trade Calls For Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns might be willing to make a major change at quarterback.

According to Pro Football Network, the Browns have picked up the phone and listened to “exploratory trade calls” for Baker Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear right now how committed the Browns are to the idea of a potential change at quarterback, but if one is going to happen, it’d almost certainly have to happen before the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

As I’ve said multiple times, Mayfield isn’t the kind of quarterback who is going to win you a Super Bowl. He’s just not.

He’s had weapons all over the field these past few years, and for the most part, he’s still been incredibly disappointing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Odell Beckham Jr. was a non-factor on the Browns, left and immediately won a Super Bowl with the Rams. It’s hard to look at the offense in Cleveland and not immediately think Mayfield is the problem.

Now, Amari Cooper is in Cleveland, and the team might be gearing up to make a trade at quarterback. At the very least, the Browns should listen to all the options on the table.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Surprising Comments About Baker Mayfield https://t.co/6axR6dvlmn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2022

Mayfield isn’t the answer and the sooner people realize it, the better it will be for everyone involved.