REPORT: Mitch Trubisky Will Sign With The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a huge signing at quarterback.

Following Ben Roethlisberger retiring, the Steelers have been looking for a new starter, and it sounds like they've found their man.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are signing former Bears starter Mitch Trubisky.

Mitchell Trubisky’s decision came down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. He was looking for the best chance to get back on the field as a starter and win games. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Mitch Trubisky is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but Mike Garafolo reported the contract is for two seasons.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

This is a great signing by the Steelers. They need a new quarterback, Trubisky has a ton of starting experience and he’s eager to be a starter again.

It’s the perfect fit on all fronts. While salary details aren’t known, I’m sure the Steelers aren’t paying a ton.

After all, Trubisky spent last season as a backup in Buffalo. He’s not going to command a huge salary right now. It’s just not going to happen.

However, if he goes out and plays really well, he could get himself another huge payday. Seeing as how Mason Rudolph is really the only other option in Pittsburgh, you have to think Trubisky will have every opportunity possible to earn the starting job.

It should be a blast to see how he does!