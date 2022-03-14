Russian Man Chains Himself To McDonald’s To Prevent Closure

A Russian man chained himself to a McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow in an attempt to keep it open amid nationwide closures related to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Mirror.

“Closing down is an act of hostility against me and my fellow citizens!” the man yelled before being dragged away by police, the Mirror reported.

Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald’s withdraws (from @AP)By AP’s Dee-Ann Durbin https://t.co/exC3M4aSuF — Anne D’Innocenzio (@ADInnocenzio) March 14, 2022

The man gave a speech while standing with his hand tied to the entrance as customers ignored him while entering the restaurant in a video shared by the Mirror.

McDonald’s announced plans to temporarily shut down its 850 restaurants in Russia on Tuesday and pause operations in the market while continuing employee salaries, citing “needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.” The announcement said the company could not predict when it may be able to reopen its restaurants in the country.

“We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts,” the statement read. “We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.” (RELATED: Zara, PayPal, Samsung Pull Out Of Russia)

Several other companies pulled out of or altered operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, IBM and KFC owner Yum Brands.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.