Viral Video Allegedly Shows Russian Armor Getting Obliterated In Ukraine

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by @UAWeapons, Russian armor was allegedly destroyed by a drone, and the contact appeared to happen at very close range. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below. I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever seen a drone allegedly operate like this before. It’s absolutely wild.

That’s without a doubt one of the most insane war videos I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’m not kidding at all when I say I’ve never seen anything like it before.

That drone appeared to only be a few feet off the ground when it opened fire on the alleged Russian armor. Usually, drones rain hellfire from above.

In the video above, it looks like it literally just flew up about 20 to 30 yards away and just opened fire.

War is hell and the Ukrainians are doing everything possible to repel the Russian invasion. This video is proof of both of those facts.

Once bullets, missiles and rockets start flying, all bets are off.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them.