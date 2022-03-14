Viral Video Allegedly Shows Russian Armor Getting Obliterated In Ukraine

Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by @UAWeapons, Russian armor was allegedly destroyed by a drone, and the contact appeared to happen at very close range. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below. I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever seen a drone allegedly operate like this before. It’s absolutely wild.

#Ukraine: Insane footage of a Ukrainian BTR-4 in use in the vicinity of #Mariupol against Russian armour, damaging a T-72B3M and totally destroying a BRM-1K. Never quite seen anything like this so far. pic.twitter.com/486rmcEI87 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 14, 2022

That’s without a doubt one of the most insane war videos I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’m not kidding at all when I say I’ve never seen anything like it before.

That drone appeared to only be a few feet off the ground when it opened fire on the alleged Russian armor. Usually, drones rain hellfire from above.

In the video above, it looks like it literally just flew up about 20 to 30 yards away and just opened fire.

War is hell and the Ukrainians are doing everything possible to repel the Russian invasion. This video is proof of both of those facts.

Once bullets, missiles and rockets start flying, all bets are off.

