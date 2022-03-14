Skip Bayless Wrecks LeBron James On Twitter

Skip Bayless used Kevin Durant’s success to dunk on LeBron James.

Durant hung 53 points Sunday on the Knicks to get a huge win for the Brooklyn Nets, and Bayless used the NBA star’s stat line to rip LeBron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ice in his veins. Another look at *that* shot from @KDTrey5 🤩 pic.twitter.com/13swth6JRx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 13, 2022

“Kevin Durant just made the big late three to put the Nets ahead. He just TWICE demanded the ball on in-bounds plays so he could go make 4 straight closing free throws (now 90% for the season). 53 points. NBA’s best clutch player. Everything LeBron isn’t,” Bayless tweeted after the incredible performance from Durant.

Kevin Durant just made the big late three to put the Nets ahead. He just TWICE demanded the ball on in-bounds plays so he could go make 4 straight closing free throws (now 90% for the season). 53 points. NBA’s best clutch player. Everything LeBron isn’t. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 13, 2022

Skip Bayless never passes up an opportunity to take a shot at LeBron James, and this also isn’t the first time he’s specifically used Durant as a vessel to do it.

He did the exact same thing back in December.

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

The other thing to remember with Bayless is that his job is to move the needle. It’s not to be incredibly fair or balanced.

It’s to generate as much attention as possible and get huge ratings for his FS1 show. Taking shots at LeBron and using Durant to do it is a great way to get the job done!

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Never change, Skip. Never change!