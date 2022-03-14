Trooper Died During Training Incident, Army Says

A trooper in the U.S. Army died during a training incident March 10, the Army said in a press release Saturday.

Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., a 1st Cavalry Division Trooper, was participating in a collective training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, at the time of the incident, according to the release. Meitl Jr. was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Meitl Jr. joined the Army in May 2020 and served as an armored cannon crew member.

The Army did not specify exactly what happened during the training incident that claimed Meitl Jr.’s life but said an investigation was taking place. Meitl Jr. was 23 years old and had received awards during his service, including the Army Achievement Award, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service ribbon.

The U.S. Army has confirmed a 23-year-old soldier from Fort Hood has been killed in a ‘training incident’ in California. https://t.co/FJBLo3gH1u pic.twitter.com/pOh7DCpKmn — CBS DFW (@CBSDFW) March 14, 2022

Lt. Colonel Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, reacted to Meitl Jr.’s death. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” he said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends.”

The 1st Cavalry Division is based in Fort Hood, Texas, according to USA Today.

Fort Hood has received criticism in recent years for a variety of incidents. In 2017, one person was killed at Fort Hood during a training accident using a HH-60M Black Hawk medical helicopter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Guillen Family Attorney Discusses Fort Hood Report, Key Findings)

In 2020, at least 26 soldiers at Fort Hood died in accidents, suicide, murder, and disease.

One of the most well-known cases at Fort Hood involved soldier Vanessa Guillén, who went missing and was later bludgeoned and dismembered.