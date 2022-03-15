Superstar Actress Describes Feeling Like ‘Meat’ In Audition Process For Epic Film

Diane Kruger detailed her previous experiences in showbusiness Monday, including having to show up in costume for a “uncomfortable” audition for hit movie “Troy.”

“I’ve definitely come across the Weinsteins of this world from the get go,” Kruger told Variety. Kruger was at SXSW Studios to promote her new film “Swimming With Sharks,” in which she portrays a “movie executive, one fond of hurling Louboutins at assistants and willing to sell her mother up the river to close a deal,” Variety explained.

Diane Kruger says she endured ‘uncomfortable’ screen test for ‘Troy’: ‘I felt like meat’ https://t.co/kQHvhoT6BS pic.twitter.com/ZnF9J6GvCL — Woody (@Knewz_Currently) March 15, 2022

“I remember testing for ‘Troy,’ for Helen of Troy, and having to go to the studio head in costume. And I felt like meat, being looked up and down and asked questions like, ‘Why do you think you should be playing this?'” Kruger told Variety. Variety noted that industry insiders said it was uncommon for the star of a film to present themselves in costume to an executive in their private office.

The usual process involves being filmed in a screen test, which is then reviewed by producers and studio executives, Variety added. (RELATED: Diane Kruger Posts Racy Bikini Photo Online)

“I’ve been put in situations that were so inappropriate and so uncomfortable. I think when I first started out, it just felt like, this is what it’s like. This is what Hollywood is like. Also, I come from modeling and believe me, they have their moments,” she continued.

Kruger apparently agreed to take part in the new film, Brad Pitt’s “Swimming with Sharks,” based on her previous experiences in Hollywood, according to IndieWire. In one scene, Kruger’s character is forced to perform a sex act on a nurse while her boss, laying on his sickbed, watches intently, reported IndieWire.

Earlier this year, Kruger starred in “The 355,” one of the worst movies ever made. Hopefully “Swimming with Sharks” will be a thousand times better.