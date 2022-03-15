Apple Officially Adds New Emojis, Including Pregnant Man

Apple’s iOS 15.4 update, which became available March 14, has 123 new emojis, including a “pregnant man” and a “pregnant person.”

The emoji-encyclopedia blog Emojipedia announced the creation and definition of the pregnant man and pregnant person emojis in September 2021. Emojipedia author Jane Solomon wrote, “the new pregnancy options may be used for representation by trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair — though, of course, use of these emojis is not limited to these groups.” (RELATED: Pregnant Man Emojis Could Now Become A Thing)

Fun fact: iOS 15.4 and other Apple OS updates bring 123 new emoji designs, including the controversial “Pregnant Man” emoji pic.twitter.com/dvJ64siemz — iDownloadBlog (@iDownloadBlog) March 15, 2022

“Among the potential uses of Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person is also a tongue-in-cheek way to display a food baby, a very full stomach caused by eating a large meal,” Solomon added.

Both emojis are available in five different skin tones.

Other iPhone updates include AirTag antistalking alerts, Siri’s gender-neutral voice, Face ID updates so that users can unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask, universal controls that enables users to move content between an iPhone and another apple device such as a Mac computer, and other new emojis, according to CNET.