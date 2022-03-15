REPORT: Body Of Russian Model Missing For A Year Found Stuffed In Suitcase

The body of a Russian model was reportedly found Sunday shoved into a suitcase over a year after she went on an anti-Putin social media rant.

In her final social media post, the 23-year-old Gretta Vedler called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “psychopath,” and questioned, “can he really do anything?” the Daily Star reported. Her allegedly “jealous” ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, confessed to strangling Vedler to death roughly a month after she posted the rant online, according to the Daily Mail. Korovin claimed that the two were fighting over money while in Moscow, which apparently led to Vedler’s murder, the Daily Mail reported.

Body of Russian model, Gretta Vedler who branded Putin a ‘psychopath’ is found stashed in suitcase in car boot a year after she went missing (Photos) – https://t.co/15FIlmksB9 pic.twitter.com/O4BzMSgNDq — TSB News (@TSBnewsnigeria) March 14, 2022

Korovin told investigators that he spent three nights in a hotel room with Vedler’s corpse before he placed her body in a newly-purchased suitcase, according to the Daily Mail. He then allegedly drove roughly 300 miles to the Lipetsk region and left Vedler’s body in the suitcase in the trunk of a car for over a year, the Daily Mail reported.

To convince people that Vedler was still alive, Korovin took over her social media accounts, posting pictures and messages, until one friend became suspicious and filed a missing person’s report, the Daily Mail reported. Though there is no specific correlation between Vedler’s murder and her anti-Putin posts, the Daily Mail reported that the timing was “chilling in the light of subsequent events.”

Korovin described how he committed the murder to interrogators, a video of which was allegedly released by the Russian Investigative Committee and subsequently shared by the Daily Mail.

Vedler was allegedly concerned over Putin’s “crackdown on protests” and his “desire to forge a bigger Russia,” according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Two Detained After The Murder Of Putin Opposition Leader And Politician Boris Nemtsov)

“I can only assume, in my opinion, clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him. For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity – an intense and dynamic life,” Vedler wrote of Putin, according to The Independent.