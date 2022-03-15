‘Carnage’ Hits Chinese Markets Amid New COVID Surge

China’s markets are being shocked by a new wave of COVID-19 infections and lockdowns in the country, as well as tense relations with the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the 2008 financial crisis Monday, according to Bloomberg, tanking by 7.2%. The Hang Seng Tech Index, launched in July 2020, fell by 11% in its worst day ever, obliterating more than $2.1 trillion in value.

It’s carnage in Chinese markets today. These four charts show just how ugly it’s getting. 🧵 1/5 — Rebecca Choong Wilkins 钟碧琪 (@RChoongWilkins) March 14, 2022

China is facing its worst Covid outbreak since the start of the pandemic. More than 2,100 cases were reported across 58 cities, according to health officials. Two major Chinese cities, Changchun and Shenzhen, are currently under lockdown. https://t.co/F0fS7CzTZg pic.twitter.com/MGedJto1V4 — CNBC (@CNBC) March 14, 2022

Chinese traders are allegedly concerned that China could face economic backlash after reports surfaced that Russian President Vladimir Putin requested military assistance from Beijing with his invasion of Ukraine. China denied the report, but President Xi Jinping has expressed more support for Russia than virtually any other country since the invasion began, particularly at the United Nations Security Council. Beijing remains the only major global power that hasn’t condemned or sanctioned Russia for the invasion.

China is announcing new lockdowns as the country faces its worst #COVID surge yet. The restrictions apply to more than 50 million people and there are concerns the lockdowns could impact businesses in the U.S. @onlyyoontv reports from Beijing. pic.twitter.com/VofwHKvo0L — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) March 14, 2022

In the U.S., Chinese stocks are in the midst of a 72% decline in the past year, beginning after Xi cracked down on tech companies like Alibaba. The crash is nearing the severity of the 78% drop that occurred in the 2000’s dot-com bubble in the U.S. (RELATED: Below Their Lines: American Corporations Cancel Russia But Remain Silent On Uyghur Genocide)

Meanwhile, the country is dealing with its worst COVID-19 surge since around the time the pandemic began, with 3,507 locally-spread cases reported Tuesday. Beijing has taken a “zero-COVID” approach to the pandemic, imposing draconian lockdowns and monitoring policies at the first sign of an outbreak anywhere in the country.

Authorities have locked down two major cities, Shenzhen and Changchun, and placed more than 50 million people under restrictions. Economists worry the lockdowns could further interrupt already-stressed supply chains, as cities like Shenzhen are major suppliers of tech products and consumer goods.

China’s crackdown drove the price of oil back down below $100 per barrel after sanctions on Russia caused a spike in price, according to The Wall Street Journal.