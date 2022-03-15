A group of Republicans in Congress filed a lawsuit Monday against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), calling on the agency to end the mask mandate for air travel.

The lawsuit was spearheaded by Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who was joined by sixteen Republicans. The lawsuit, Massie et al v. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeks to end the mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines. The other 16 Republicans include House members and one Senate member, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Currently, in most states and cities people can go to crowded bars without a mask, but the CDC has maintained its mask mandate for passengers on planes and public transportation.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the legal authority to force people traveling on commercial airlines to wear masks,” Massie said in a statement. “Congress never passed a law requiring masks on commercial flights. This lawsuit targets the faceless bureaucrats who are behind the CDC’s unscientific regulation so that this illegal mask mandate can be brought to a permanent end.”

READ THE LAWSUIT HERE:

Congressional Republicans File Lawsuit Against CDC To End Mask Mandate For Air Travel by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

In February, House Republicans introduced a House companion to Paul’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution that disapproves of the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Reps Bishop, Mast Introduce Legislation To End CDC’s Public Transportation Mask Mandate)

The House Republicans said Americans are tired of being harassed on airplanes and public transportation for not wearing masks and argued the CDC’s mandate is not science-based. (RELATED: Nearly 50 Republicans File Amicus Brief Opposing Vaccine Mandates For Federal Workers)

“I’ve been leading the charge in the Senate to end these unscientific, unconstitutional mask mandates, and am proud to continue the fight by joining Rep. Massie on this effort,” Paul said in a statement.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday that they would extend the current mask mandate for public transportation through April 18.

The Daily Caller contacted the CDC about the lawsuit to which they did not immediately respond.