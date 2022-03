WHY DID POLICE BLOCK DC ENTRANCES MONDAY? MASSIVE TRAFFIC JAM AS DC LEADERS ATTEMPT TO STOP BIDEN-CRITICAL AMERICANS FROM ENTERING CAPITOL… WAPO: ‘People’s Convoy’ drives through D.C. after permit for organized demonstration downtown partially denied

Police blocked interstate exits into downtown Washington as hundreds of trucks, cars and SUVs protesting the government’s response to the pandemic rode into the nation’s capital to start a second week of demonstrations.