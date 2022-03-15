Emma Watson Might As Well Have Slapped Her Own Mother In The Face With Comments At BAFTA Awards

“Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson used her Sunday stage time at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) to not-so-subtly insult author J.K. Rowling.

Comedian Rebel Wilson hosted the BAFTAs and set Watson up to deliver the damning blow, according to People.

“Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch,” Wilson quipped, the Evening Standard reported.

Upon reaching the podium to deliver the award, Watson, 31, retorted, “I’m here for all the witches,” in a video now circulating across social media. The statement was seen as a dig at Rowling for her previous statements on the trans women movement, according to the Mirror.

Creator of the “Harry Potter” book series, Rowling, has come under fire for her comments on the trans female movement, particularly those directed toward keeping women safe in prison after a male rapist was allowed to identify as a woman in Scotland.

Some Twitter users were quick to call out Watson’s jab for its hypocrisy, as it’s likely that Watson would never have the career she has without Rowling authoring the “Harry Potter” books.

It is quite awesome that Emma Watson basically owes her career to Harry Potter but she still sees it fit to call out JK Rowling and take jibs at her when necessary.#yougogurl — Cllr Kiran Khan (@kiran205) March 14, 2022

What has Emma Watson done since Harry Potter apart from an embarrassing and forgetful live-action remake of Beauty and The Beast? Not a strong foundation to launch an unjustified and crappy attack on @jk_rowling – talk about biting the hand that fed you. — Charlie (@HawkeyeKnows) March 14, 2022

However, some users countered this point, with one claiming that Watson is not “indebted to Rowling. She’s an actress that took on a role and did a brilliant job.” (RELATED: ‘Shut The F*ck Up’: JK Rowling Says Her Ex-Husband Tried To Make Her ‘Comply,’ Won’t Give In To Cancel Culture)

So many people are referring to Emma Watson as a “silly girl” and accusing her of “betraying” Rowling. Firstly, she’s 31, cut the misogynistic crap. Secondly, she’s not indebted to Rowling. She’s an actress that took on a role and did a brilliant job. https://t.co/MImExzMQne — Political Welshy (He/Him) Liberal Democrat (@PoliticalWelshy) March 15, 2022

Wilson also used her time on stage to call out Rowling, the Mirror reported in a separate article. Wilson has lost 70 pounds over the previous year, and admitted that she’s “looking different” post-weight loss, according to the Mirror. In addressing her “transformation,” she said, “I hope JK Rowling still approves,” the Mirror noted.