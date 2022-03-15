Former Ukrainian Beauty Queen Anastasiia Lenna Says ‘Difficult Times Are Coming For Russia’

Former beauty queen Anastasiia Lenna thinks Putin has bitten off more than he can chew.

The Ukrainians have continued to fight all over the country in an attempt to repel the invading Russian forces, and while it’s impossible to say right now how it’s going, there’s no question they’ve fought well.

Now, Lenna, who is a former Miss Grand Ukraine, thinks there’s big trouble looming for Putin and his forces.

Crazy Video Reportedly Shows Massive Attack On Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/eF5g7gU4Fn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2022

“Difficult times are coming for Russia. Big problems are in Russia because half of the army is dead and a lot of troops, a lot of tanks are just bombed…The conflict will finish after a great victory of Ukraine. We are close,” she explained while answering questions on Instagram live, according to Outkick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Ukraine🇺🇦Anastasiia Lenna (@anastasiia.lenna)

While I certainly don’t think half the Russian army has been taken out (it definitely hasn’t been), I do appreciate her spirit and optimism.

Ukraine is in a war for its very survival right now, and throwing in the towel and quitting won’t get the nation anywhere.

Crazy Video Reportedly Shows Massive Drone Strike On Russian Forces https://t.co/AVEH3FdgBj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2022

They have to continue to fight and hold the line. It sounds like that’s what Lenna is hoping to watch her countrymen do, and she’s doing everything she can to keep morale high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Ukraine🇺🇦Anastasiia Lenna (@anastasiia.lenna)

Even in the darkest of times, you have to find reasons to be optimistic. I have no idea how this will all end between Russia and Ukraine, but it’s clear the latter has no intention of giving up without a fight.

Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest information on the war as we have it.