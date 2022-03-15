The New York Giants Sign Tyrod Taylor To A Two-Year Deal

Tyrod Taylor is headed to the New York Giants.

According to Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has reached a two-year deal with the team worth up to $17 million.

The former Texans and Bills quarterback gets $8.5 million in guaranteed money.

Former Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million with the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

*$8.5 million guaranteed…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

This is a pretty good indication that the Giants will almost certainly take a very hard look at shifting away from Daniel Jones at some point this season.

The last two teams Taylor was on — the Chargers and Texans — he spent time as a starting quarterback. You don’t sign him unless there’s a chance to play him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrod Taylor (@tytaylor)

He’s not like your average backup quarterback. Wherever he’s been for most of his career, he’s been the best quarterback in the room.

Something tells me the Giants will give him just about every opportunity possible to win the job over Daniel Jones. At the very least, Jones has to be worried that his role on the team is going to be diminished.

One of the top backups/bridge starters out there, Tyrod Taylor is also a class act who has handled just about every situation you could handle the right way. A lot of qualities make this attractive. https://t.co/59S5EYkjbJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch one of the biggest QB battles in the league unfold.