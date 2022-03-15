Pete Alonso’s Wife Shares Terrifying Videos Of His Car Accident

Pete Alonso’s car accident looks like it was horrific.

The New York Mets star revealed Monday that he was involved in a brutal car crash in Florida while preparing for spring training, and he considered himself very lucky to be alive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, his wife Haley has shared some footage of the aftermath, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

Pete Alonso says he got into an awful car accident in Tampa on the way to spring training yesterday. Another driver ran through a red light, his car flipped over, and he kicked through his windshield to get out. pic.twitter.com/1WPd8YheRh — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 14, 2022

She wrote the following in part about the accident:

I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me. Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped 3 times and slid into where you see it in these videos. I slammed on my breaks, jumped out of my car and ran up to his truck. I was terrified of what I was going to see. I couldn’t see inside of the truck because the windshield was shattered. I screamed for him just hoping that he’d be able to answer me. He said he was ok and was going to kick out the windshield to escape since he was trapped. He got himself out and to everyone’s shock, only had a single scratch on his arm. It’s a miracle that he’s safe after this horrifying of an accident.

You can watch the videos of the accident below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley Alonso (@haleyralonso)

You could tell from Alonso’s description of the situation that he was very rattled. The video of him speaking to the press made it clear that he was shaken after the incident.

Here is more from Pete Alonso on his accident and how blessed he feels to be alive: pic.twitter.com/eOKxeSK0nH — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2022

After seeing the aftermath, it’s not hard to understand why. His truck was destroyed, and he managed to walk away without any serious injuries.

If that’s not a sign that someone is watching out from above, I don’t know what is.

‘Close Experience To Death’: Superstar Athlete Reveals Horrifying Details Of How He Almost Died https://t.co/xfDIXSE68W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

Sometimes, it’s just your lucky day, and Alonso walking away from that accident without any major issues is about as lucky as it gets. What a horrifying and brutal situation.