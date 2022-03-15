Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Sings The National Anthem At The 76ers/Nuggets Game

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce stole the show Monday night at the 76ers game.

The NFL lineman sang the national anthem prior to the 76ers/Nuggets game starting, and he did it with gusto! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out his awesome performance below. Trust me when I say it’s 100% worth your time.

👏 Eagles center Jason Kelce center court singing the National Anthem before the Sixers game! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a1nLOltePI — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) March 14, 2022

It’s always great to see a solid national anthem performance. No matter what sport it is, whenever someone crushes the anthem, it sets the perfect tone.

This is America, and in this country, we honor and celebrate the flag. If that bothers you, I hear North Korea is lovely this time of year.

Jalen Hurts supporting Jason Kelce singing the national anthem tonight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BaR9E1WwvW — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) March 15, 2022

Not only do we celebrate the anthem, but we also applaud people who give us great performances. I think it’s more than fair to say this performance from Kelce was outstanding.

Not only does he protect the quarterback on the offensive line, but he also apparently has some serious pipes. You just love to see a guy who can do it all!

Jason Kelce’s won a Super Bowl, given the speech of a lifetime, and is generally a living legend. But he has to admit… singing the National Anthem before Monday’s Sixers game has him shook 😅 pic.twitter.com/kuy3SzDQRJ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 14, 2022

Props to Kelce for absolutely crushing that performance!