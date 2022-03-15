REPORT: UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooting In Texas

UFC star Kevin Holland reportedly played a big role in stopping a shooting in Texas.

According to ABC 13, a gunman entered Ra Sushi in Highland Village, Texas late Monday night and fired a shot into the air. That’s when three customers leaped into action to take him down and hold him for the police, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ identified Holland as one of the individuals who took down the shooter.

A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports. 3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured. One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.https://t.co/V9mbH7Nddd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, this isn’t the first time that Holland has done something heroic. Previously, he stopped an alleged carjacking.

So, he’s used to stepping up in a big way to help those in need.

UFC star Kevin Holland tells TMZ Sports he thwarted an alleged carjacking in TX … less than 48 hours after his controversial fight in Vegas. https://t.co/WbOK24mAr5 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2021

Imagine being a bad guy, attempting to do something very bad in a restaurant and finding out there’s a UFC star ready and waiting to take you out.

I don’t think people realize the gap between an MMA star and regular person once hands get thrown. I don’t care how tough you think you are. You have no shot against a trained fighter, especially if they get you on the ground.

The alleged gunman found that out the hard way when he met Holland and two other customers.

If you play stupid games, you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. There’s really no better way to sum up this situation. The alleged gunman should consider himself lucky he didn’t end up in much worse condition because a UFC star against an untrained person could easily turn into a bloodbath.